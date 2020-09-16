Virender Sehwag: Personally, I miss the thrill of being on the field

The wait is over. The most exciting season of cricket is finally here! While we’re gearing up to watch our favourite players and teams on screen, Flipkart Video is giving cricket fans an opportunity to put their cricketing insights to good use and win prizes. Launching on 18th September, cricket legend Virender Sehwag and popular cricket show host Samir Kochhar will come together to present an interactive cricket show, Power Play with Champions on the Flipkart app.

The action-packed show will bring together Sehwag’s expertise and Samir’s repartee, as they discuss India’s favourite cricket series, while providing audiences a chance to use their cricketing knowledge to predict different aspects of the match and win many prizes. As hosts, the duo will engage in fun banter, narrate interesting incidents and share exciting cricket trivia, through the innovative format of the show.

Speaking about the show and the upcoming matches, Virender Sehwag said, “This year has been unlike anything in the past, for all of us and for the sport. Technology has played an important role in keeping us together through these times. Flipkart Video has combined technology with the burning passion that India shares for cricket, to create an interesting offering like Power Play with Champions. Personally, I miss the thrill of being on the field with the crowds cheering, and a show like this gives me an opportunity to engage with the audience. It also builds a sense of community, especially during this time. I am eager to be back on screen with Samir and I am looking forward to a very promising season of cricket. I wish all the teams the best of luck.”

“I’ve had a longstanding association with cricket, and I enjoy the sport as much as any other fan. I couldn’t be more excited about hosting this interactive show with Flipkart Video, this time talking about the one thing I truly enjoy with none other than Viru paaji! We’ve all eagerly waited for this tournament to begin and what better way to sweeten the deal than to allow people to win prizes while enjoying the game. And while I’m going to miss the action in person, it makes me happy that I still get to keep people entertained,” said Samir Kochhar.

Power Play with Champions will give the users a chance to play the quiz every day. Guided by the expert opinions shared by Sehwag and Samir, the 6 predictive questions will challenge the users’ knowledge and predictive skills related to the game. Users will be tested on various parameters of the game, the teams, players, runs to be made, and wickets that will be taken. Viewers who get 3 of the 6 questions correct once the match is over will be declared winners and win exciting prizes.

‘Swashbuckling opener’ Virender Sehwag has had an iconic cricket run, holding several ODI and Test records. As a seasoned player and former Captain of the Indian team, he brings decades of expertise and a deep understanding of the strategy involved in the game. Samir Kochhar has been hosting cricket shows for over a decade and will bring his mass appeal along with his enthusiasm for the sport.

Power Play with Champions by Flipkart Video launches on the Flipkart app on Friday, 18th September. Users can access the show by clicking on the Video icon at the bottom right of the Flipkart app’s homepage.

Here’s how it works:

• Each day, this interactive show will have a new episode based on the next day’s match

• As hosts, Sehwag and Samir will provide critical analysis of previous games and performances

• Informed by their expert opinions, users will need to answer 6 predictive questions in a bid to win rewards

• All you have to do is, go to the Flipkart app, tap on the Video button at the bottom right of the screen, click on ‘Power Play with Champions’ and get playing

*T&C Apply

