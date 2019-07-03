Virender Sehwag sympathises with Ambati Rayudu after abrupt exit

cricket

Ambati Rayudu was snubbed thrice from the World Cup selection after being named by Kohli as a certain no. 4 only a few months back.

Ambati Rayudu

Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to share his sympathies with former Indian batsman Ambati Rayudu who retired abruptly today from all forms of cricket.

Ambati Rayudu was snubbed thrice from the World Cup selection after being named by Kohli as a certain no. 4 only a few months back.

"Must definitely be very painful at being ignored for the World Cup for #AmbatiRayudu but I wish him all the very best in life after retirement," Sehwag said on his Twitter post.

Must definitely be very painful at being ignored for the WorldCup for #AmbatiRayudu but I wish him all the very best in life after retirement. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 3, 2019

The 33-year-old Rayudu was in India's official standbys list for the big event in the UK but was ignored despite the injury-forced ouster of all-rounder Vijay Shankar.

Mayank Agrawal was brought in on the team management's insistence and it is learnt, Rayudu was left quite disappointed by the turn of events.

After the Indian World Cup squad was announced, Ambati Rayudu had taken a cheeky dig at the selection panel's statement saying that Vijay Shankar was a three-dimensional player, by saying that he would be watching the World Cup 2019, wearing 3-d glasses.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates