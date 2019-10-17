Virender Sehwag trains kids of Pulwama bravehearts and Twitter is all praise

Indian former opening batsman Virender Sehwag took the opportunity to train the children of the Pulwama Bravehearts in his school and received quite an overwhelming response from netizens on Twitter.

Virender Sehwag took to Twitter and wrote a message along with sharing a few pictures of him training the kids in the classroom and ground He captioned it, "Son of Heroes! What a privilege to be able to have these two at @SehwagSchool and have the fortune to contribute to their lives. Batsman - Arpit Singh s/o Pulwama Shaheed Ram Vakeel & Bowler- Rahul Soreng s/o Pulwama Shaheed Vijay Soreng. Few things can beat this happiness!". Here is a look at his post online.

Son of Heroes !

What a privilege to be able to have these two at @SehwagSchool and have the fortune to contribute to their lives.

Batsman - Arpit Singh s/o Pulwama Shaheed Ram Vakeel &

Bowler- Rahul Soreng s/o Pulwama Shaheed Vijay Soreng.

Few things can beat this happiness ! pic.twitter.com/Z7Yl4thaHd — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 16, 2019

Twitterati were quick to respond with many praising Sehwag for what he did. "Great initiative... Which needs to be applauded and followed by everyone," a Twitter user wrote. "On-field and Off-field..You're an true inspiration sir," an another Twitter user wrote. "Only one word Respect," a fan wrote. "Wow sir ...truly inspiring ...thank you," a cricket fan wrote. "Great sir. They are sacrificing their lives for us, it's our responsibility we should stand with their families...," a game fanatic wrote.

On February 14, 2019, 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a vicious terror attack which was orchestrated by Jaish-e-Mohammed in South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The incident took place when a CRPF convoy, consisting of around 2,500 personnel, was attacked by a suicide bomber who rammed a car laden with explosives into one of the buses on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

Inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates