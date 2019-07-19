Virender Sehwag wants selectors to inform MS Dhoni of their plans

cricket

Dhoni had an average World Cup where his slow batting rate came under the scanner

Virender Sehwag

New Delhi: Former India batsman Virender Sehwag feels MS Dhoni should have the right to decide when to retire, urging the selectors to make it clear to the former skipper whether he is in their plans or not.

Since the World Cup got over, talks of Dhoni's retirement has re-surfaced with reports saying that India's 2011 World Cup winning captain might not be an automatic choice in the starting XI.

Dhoni had an average World Cup where his slow batting rate came under the scanner.



Wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni

"It should be left to Dhoni to decide when to hang his boots. The duty of the selectors is to reach out to Dhoni and inform him that he is no more being seen as India's wicketkeeper-batsman going forward," Sehwag was quoted as saying by Times Now.

He went on to add that he wished selectors had also asked him about his plans during his time with the Indian team. "I wish the selectors had asked me as well about my plans so I would also have been able to inform them," Sehwag said.

