Virender Sehwag's wife files complaint against business partners

crime

Aarti alleged that the accused influenced the creditors by using her husband's name and later forged her signatures on an agreement

Pic/Aarti Sehwag's Instagram

Aarti Sehwag, the wife of former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, has filed a complaint against her business partners, alleging that they took Rs 4.5 crore loan by forging her signatures.

Aarti, wife of Virender Sehwag has filed a complaint against her business partners alleging they took a Rs 4.5 crore loan by forging her signatures and later defaulting on payment. — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2019

In a complaint filed on Friday, Aarti, a partner in an agro-based company, named eight of her business partners claiming that they took the loan from a Delhi-based creditor without her knowledge.



"The accused persons approached the creditors without any consent and knowledge of the complainant ... and availed loan of Rs 4.5 crore from them," the complaint submitted by Aarti to the police stated.

Also read: Nalasopara's corporator Arun Jadhav wanted in forgery case arrested

She said that the accused influenced the creditors by using her husband's name and later forged her signatures on the tripartite agreement. Two postdated cheques were issued to the creditors.



The firm later failed to pay back the loan amount.



"Due to the default, the creditors invoked the arbitration clause and filed a complaint in the court. During the proceeding, it was shocking for the complainant to see her signature and partite agreement, which she had never signed," it added.



Based on Aarti's complaint, the police has registered an FIR against the accused under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly), 468 (forgery), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Also read: Why does Virender Sehwag think Sourav Ganguly has a 56-inch chest?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies