Search

Virendra Sehwag serves Dada some humour

Oct 21, 2018, 08:18 IST | A Correspondent

The right-handed batsman, who made his international debut in 1999 in an ODI against Pakistan, received a birthday message via a tweet from Ganguly. "Viru sir @virendersehwag happy birthday," Ganguly wrote

Virendra Sehwag serves Dada some humour
Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly

Former India opener Virender Sehwag was known for his explosive batting throughout his career, but he seems to adopt a similar approach while posting replies on Twitter. Sehwag, who turned 40 on Saturday, adopted a cheeky approach while replying to a birthday message from his former captain Sourav Ganguly.

The right-handed batsman, who made his international debut in 1999 in an ODI against Pakistan, received a birthday message via a tweet from Ganguly. "Viru sir @virendersehwag happy birthday," Ganguly wrote. To which the birthday boy replied with humour and creativity: "Dada, Sir app hain. Main toh pair. Thank you for your wishes. Love. [Dada, you are the head, I am just the feet]."

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

virender sehwagsourav gangulycricket newssports news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge's exotic Maldivian vacation

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK