Virendra Sehwag serves Dada some humour

cricket

The right-handed batsman, who made his international debut in 1999 in an ODI against Pakistan, received a birthday message via a tweet from Ganguly. "Viru sir @virendersehwag happy birthday," Ganguly wrote

Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly

Former India opener Virender Sehwag was known for his explosive batting throughout his career, but he seems to adopt a similar approach while posting replies on Twitter. Sehwag, who turned 40 on Saturday, adopted a cheeky approach while replying to a birthday message from his former captain Sourav Ganguly.

The right-handed batsman, who made his international debut in 1999 in an ODI against Pakistan, received a birthday message via a tweet from Ganguly. "Viru sir @virendersehwag happy birthday," Ganguly wrote. To which the birthday boy replied with humour and creativity: "Dada, Sir app hain. Main toh pair. Thank you for your wishes. Love. [Dada, you are the head, I am just the feet]."

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates