Virgil van Dijk after Liverpool loss to Arsenal: Blame it on me

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk (left) fumbles with his back pass leading to Arsenal scoring their first goal during their English Premier League encounter at the Emirates Stadium in London on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Virgil van Dijk held his hands up to an uncharacteristic error that cost Liverpool the chance to set a new Premier League record points tally as Arsenal came from behind to beat the champions 2-1. Just a third league defeat of the season for Jurgen Klopp's men means the Reds cannot now match Manchester City's record 100 points from two seasons ago.

Liverpool have now dropped points in four of their seven games since the restart compared to just two prior to the shutdown. But Van Dijk said there was no shortage of motivation after clinching a first league title in 30 years. "It's too easy to say that. If you watch the game, until I made the mistake, there was nothing wrong. I take the blame for it. I take it as a man and we move on," said Van Dijk.

Sadio Mane put Liverpool in front. But Van Dijk's slack pass allowed Alexandre Lacazette to equalise before Alisson Becker produced a rare mistake to allow Lacazette to tee up Reiss Nelson for the winner.

"The goals we give them as a present. If you give the goals away like we did today, including myself, you get what you deserve," he added.

