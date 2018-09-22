Virgil van Dijk says it's a great time to be at Liverpool

football

Defender Virgil van Dijk confident Reds can build on six-game winning streak to finally end trophy drought

Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk has challenged Liverpool to use their blistering start to the Premier League season as fuel to finally end their trophy drought. Jurgen Klopp's side will aim to maintain their superb form in a potentially historic meeting with Southampton at Anfield on Saturday.

Only three clubs in the EPL era have opened a campaign with six consecutive wins - Newcastle in 1994, Man City two seasons ago and Chelsea sides in 2005 and 2009. Now, second placed Liverpool, who trail leaders Chelsea on goal difference, can join that list with a win over Southampton. A win would also mark the first time since 1990-91 that Liverpool have opened the league season with seven successive wins. Liverpool's impressive start, which also includes their thrilling Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain, has convinced Van Dijk that his club are ready to win their first silverware since the 2012 League Cup.

"It's a great time to be a Liverpool player, you want to play these clubs we are going to face," Van Dijk said. "I want to win things, I want to create memories here and write history with all these boys. You need to have ambitions, and with the size of this club, with the people around here and the history of the club, we want to try and win everything."

