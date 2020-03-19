Virgil van Dijk shares message for fans amid coronavirus outbreak

As concerns over coronavirus outbreak continue to grow all around the world, Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk shared a message for his fans and urged that 'we must all look after each other'.

Van Dijk took to Twitter to write: "I just wanted to send a message to say I hope everyone is doing OK in these difficult times. We must all look after each other in what is tough circumstances for everyone across the whole world. Please stay safe. We will be back! You'll Never Walk Alone."

The deadly virus has taken a huge toll on sports across the globe with many competitions either being postponed or taking place behind closed doors. Football also had to bear the brunt of the COVID-19 as various tournaments were suspended.

Premier League, which is topped by Liverpool, was also postponed until April on March 13. "Following a meeting of Shareholders today, it was unanimously decided to suspend the Premier League with the intention of returning on 4 April, subject to medical advice and conditions at the time," Premier League had said in a statement.

Globally, the virus has infected more than 184,000 people and killed more than 7500, as per the data available on the World Health Organisation (WHO) website.

