Dussehra in 10

Watch Ravan burn

The Ravan Vadh Samaroh organised by the Dussehra Committee Trust in Patna, will be streamed live on their Facebook page. Due to the pandemic, the committee has decided to restrict entry to 100 people, while everyone else can watch Ravan's effigy being burnt from the comfort of their homes.

When: October 25, 5 PM onwards

Where: @patnadussehra, Facebook

Contact: patnadussehra@gmail.com

Participate in a contest

Sign your children aged five to 18 for multiple Dussehra contests such as drawing, craft, bhajan singing, fancy dress and storytelling competitions. Young adults up to the age of 25 can participate too. The themes include Lord Rama and Govardhan lila.

When: Till November 25

Where: @ISKCONDesireTree, FACEBOOK

Price: Rs 200

Register: https://bit.ly/dussehradiwali specialkc

Contact: 7045377377 (WhatsApp)

Put on your dancing shoes

Bid the dancing season adieu in style. Attend Sonali Bhadauria's last Navratri special class for this year. Bhadauria will choreograph the song Man Mohini in this three-hour long masterclass.

When: October 25, 5-8 PM

Where: Zoom

Price: Rs 499

Contact: @livetodance withsonali, Instagram

Paint with purple

Head to a Dussehra-special workshop by artist Maria Manasawala. She will teach participants the 'one stroke' painting technique, which enables anyone to reproduce any effect of nature in an easy-to-learn manner. You will need acrylic colours (purple is compulsory), paint brushes, papers, rough cloth and some water.

When: October 25, 5 PM

Where: Zoom

Price: Rs 299

Contact: @rajasthan.studio, Instagram

Sing with Shubha Mudgal

Learn how to sing devotional verses at Nirgun Se Sagun, a course facilitated by Shubha Mudgal. Anyone with an intermediate understanding of Hindustani classical music can sign up. Mudgal's compositions will focus on verses by Kabir, Dharmadas, Yari Sahab, Sehjobai, Soordas, Kumbhandas, Rasik Pritam and Lalit Kishori.

When: November 3 onwards, 6-8 PM

Where: Zoom

Price: Rs 8,000

Contact: insider.in

Make gluten-free mithai

Put together festive sweet treats with chef Raveena Taurani. In the workshop, Taurani will demonstrate how to make vegan and gluten-free sweet dishes such as gaajar ka halwa, walnut praline, fudgy coconut and almond butter ladoos, as well as rose and cardamom barfi.

When: October 25, 11 AM

Where: Zoom

Price: Rs 1,770

Contact: Studio Fifteen Culinary Centre, Facebook

Gorge on kaju katlis

Celebrate Dussehra with kaju katlis. Brijwasi Sweets is offering special discounts on select sweets during the festive season. You can order from their website or from Swiggy or Zomato.

When: October 25 onwards

Where: http://brijwasi.co/

Price: Rs 200 onwards

Tune into a gig on Dashami

If you are a fan of Bengali music, head to a virtual gig called Tumi Asbe Bole. Singer-songwriter Nachiketa Chakraborty will mesmerise you with his soulful vocals. Chakraborty will sing a host of popular songs from the '90s and more.

When: October 25, 8.30 PM

Where: Facebook Live

Price: Rs 199

Contact: @LiveTuneIN, Facebook

Learn about nava rasas

Sign up for virtual masterclasses conducted by Makarand Deshpande. The actor will take you through the nava rasas (nine emotions fundamental to Indian classical art forms) and help shape you into an actor, who is ready to portray any given character.

When: October 26-30, 10 AM and 12 PM

Price: Rs 6,500

Cost: mail@prithvitheatre.org

Buy gorgeous jewellery

If you want to look good this festive season, you might want to add to your jewellery collection. Jahanara Jewels has a range of earrings, necklaces, pendants, rings, bangles and headgear for you to choose from. Whether you want to splurge on yourself or buy something affordable, they have something for everyone.

When: October 25 onwards

Where: jahanarajewels.com

Price: Rs 399 onwards

