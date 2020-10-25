Dussehra in 10
Virtual events, healthy mithai and a crash course on nava rasas means your Sunday just got a festive kick
Watch Ravan burn
The Ravan Vadh Samaroh organised by the Dussehra Committee Trust in Patna, will be streamed live on their Facebook page. Due to the pandemic, the committee has decided to restrict entry to 100 people, while everyone else can watch Ravan's effigy being burnt from the comfort of their homes.
When: October 25, 5 PM onwards
Where: @patnadussehra, Facebook
Contact: patnadussehra@gmail.com
Participate in a contest
Sign your children aged five to 18 for multiple Dussehra contests such as drawing, craft, bhajan singing, fancy dress and storytelling competitions. Young adults up to the age of 25 can participate too. The themes include Lord Rama and Govardhan lila.
When: Till November 25
Where: @ISKCONDesireTree, FACEBOOK
Price: Rs 200
Register: https://bit.ly/dussehradiwali specialkc
Contact: 7045377377 (WhatsApp)
Put on your dancing shoes
Bid the dancing season adieu in style. Attend Sonali Bhadauria's last Navratri special class for this year. Bhadauria will choreograph the song Man Mohini in this three-hour long masterclass.
When: October 25, 5-8 PM
Where: Zoom
Price: Rs 499
Contact: @livetodance withsonali, Instagram
Paint with purple
Head to a Dussehra-special workshop by artist Maria Manasawala. She will teach participants the 'one stroke' painting technique, which enables anyone to reproduce any effect of nature in an easy-to-learn manner. You will need acrylic colours (purple is compulsory), paint brushes, papers, rough cloth and some water.
When: October 25, 5 PM
Where: Zoom
Price: Rs 299
Contact: @rajasthan.studio, Instagram
Sing with Shubha Mudgal
Learn how to sing devotional verses at Nirgun Se Sagun, a course facilitated by Shubha Mudgal. Anyone with an intermediate understanding of Hindustani classical music can sign up. Mudgal's compositions will focus on verses by Kabir, Dharmadas, Yari Sahab, Sehjobai, Soordas, Kumbhandas, Rasik Pritam and Lalit Kishori.
When: November 3 onwards, 6-8 PM
Where: Zoom
Price: Rs 8,000
Contact: insider.in
Make gluten-free mithai
Put together festive sweet treats with chef Raveena Taurani. In the workshop, Taurani will demonstrate how to make vegan and gluten-free sweet dishes such as gaajar ka halwa, walnut praline, fudgy coconut and almond butter ladoos, as well as rose and cardamom barfi.
When: October 25, 11 AM
Where: Zoom
Price: Rs 1,770
Contact: Studio Fifteen Culinary Centre, Facebook
Gorge on kaju katlis
Celebrate Dussehra with kaju katlis. Brijwasi Sweets is offering special discounts on select sweets during the festive season. You can order from their website or from Swiggy or Zomato.
When: October 25 onwards
Where: http://brijwasi.co/
Price: Rs 200 onwards
Tune into a gig on Dashami
If you are a fan of Bengali music, head to a virtual gig called Tumi Asbe Bole. Singer-songwriter Nachiketa Chakraborty will mesmerise you with his soulful vocals. Chakraborty will sing a host of popular songs from the '90s and more.
When: October 25, 8.30 PM
Where: Facebook Live
Price: Rs 199
Contact: @LiveTuneIN, Facebook
Learn about nava rasas
Sign up for virtual masterclasses conducted by Makarand Deshpande. The actor will take you through the nava rasas (nine emotions fundamental to Indian classical art forms) and help shape you into an actor, who is ready to portray any given character.
When: October 26-30, 10 AM and 12 PM
Price: Rs 6,500
Cost: mail@prithvitheatre.org
Buy gorgeous jewellery
If you want to look good this festive season, you might want to add to your jewellery collection. Jahanara Jewels has a range of earrings, necklaces, pendants, rings, bangles and headgear for you to choose from. Whether you want to splurge on yourself or buy something affordable, they have something for everyone.
When: October 25 onwards
Where: jahanarajewels.com
Price: Rs 399 onwards
