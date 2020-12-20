Virtual holiday cheer

Christmas Singalong

Christmas has a lot of songs that go with it. If you are feeling the cheer, you can dust off your Karaoke mics and sing along with this YouTube playlist of over 60 Christmas karaoke songs. It has everything from classics like Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer to the more recent ones like Sia's Santa's Coming For Us.

https://bit.ly/smdcarols

Why Christmas?

Why Christmas is a great site if you want to know the story behind the festival and the customs and traditions. You can explore how it is celebrated across the world with Why Christmas's little interactive map. The site has a lot of holiday-related activities that can be experienced from the comfort of your home, such as Christmas Carols, sitting by a virtual lot fire, watching some snowfall or even its long list of lame Christmas jokes. This web site has it all in one place.

www.whychristmas.com

Portable North Pole

Portable North Pole is a great way to get a free message from Santa to your kids. Just register, select a picture, answer some questions and add your kid's name. The site automatically generates a video, complete with your kid's picture. While some Indian names may be harder to find, you can select from the nicknames available to substitute. The site has premium options that include video calls, phone calls from Santa and special longer videos.

www.portablenorthpole.com

Google Santa Tracker

Not to be left behind, Google also tracks Santa. Their website is a lot more interesting than Norad's. They have a nice animated Santa village, from where you can learn to code by playing an interactive game. There is a tiny theatre where you can watch some videos or you can take Santa to the barber and get him ready for his selfie. You can also read the interactive Christmas-themed books available on the site. There are lots of things to do on Google's Santa tracker that will keep you engaged for hours if not days.

santatracker.google.com

Norad Santa Tracker

Norad (North American Aerospace Defense Command) has been tracking Santa for 60 years. Other than that, their website also has a bunch of Christmas sites to look through. The arcade has some

Christmas themed games, the music stage has a few Christmas songs played by the US Air Force Academy Band. Norad Santa tracker also links to a bunch of other Christmas sites which you can check out as well.

www.noradsanta.org

North Pole Times

North Pole Times gives you all the low-down of what's happening at the North Pole as Santa prepares for his big night. You can check if you are on the naughty or nice list or learn how to make some Christmas goodies in Mrs Claus' Kitchen. If that's not your thing, you can learn to make decorations in the Elf Craft Room or play a few words and Arcade games in the Workshop. There is a lot to do at the North Pole Times.

www.northpoletimes.com

