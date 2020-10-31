Virus in US and crowd at Donald Trump rallies keep surging

There are no crowds at Disneyland, still shut down by the coronavirus. Fewer fans attended the World Series this year than at any time in the past century. Big concerts are cancelled. But it's a different story in Trumpland. Thousands of President Donald Trump's supporters regularly cram together at campaign rallies around the country — masks optional and physical distancing frowned upon.

Trump rallies are among the nation's biggest events being held in defiance of crowd restrictions designed to stop the virus from spreading. This at a time when public health experts are advising people to think twice even about inviting many guests for Thanksgiving. Some states have fined venues that host Trump rallies for violating caps on crowd size. But the rallies continue — even as the US sees cases spike, especially in the Midwest and the Plains. The US posted a record high number of new infections last week — nearly 5,00,000.

And the crowds keep turning out for Trump. Since February 7, he has hosted over 50 rallies in more than two dozen states. Mask use is spotty. Some people cover their mouths but not their noses. Many at his rallies say they are not afraid of the coronavirus.

