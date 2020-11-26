Vishal Bhardwaj and Vishal Dadlani collaborate on 'Mask Kho Gaya'
The filmmaker-composer has earlier teamed up with the singer on songs like Dhan Te Nan in Kaminey (2009) and Aao Na in Haider (2014)
Vishal Bhardwaj has written and composed a single, Mask Kho Gaya, which has been rendered by Vishal Dadlani. "Interesting times can spur interesting ideas as well as reflect current times," says the filmmaker-composer, who earlier teamed up with the singer on songs like Dhan Te Nan in Kaminey (2009) and Aao Na in Haider (2014).
View this post on Instagram
Describing the video, Dadlani said: "I think it's incredibly powerful. I've watched it about fifteen times so far, and each time, I find something new. There's a lot to be said, and the video is very articulate, and at many levels. I'm deeply proud to be a part of something so relevant and necessary."
The animated music video by Susruta and Saswata Mukherjee features several leaders, including Donald Trump, Imran Khan and Narendra Modi. The song makes a statement about the pandemic and the issues related to it in a funny way.
Also read: Vishal Bhardwaj: There Is No Toxic Culture; All This Nonsense Has Been Made Up
Keep scrolling to read more news
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe