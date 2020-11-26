Search

Vishal Bhardwaj and Vishal Dadlani collaborate on 'Mask Kho Gaya'

Updated: 26 November, 2020 13:51 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The filmmaker-composer has earlier teamed up with the singer on songs like Dhan Te Nan in Kaminey (2009) and Aao Na in Haider (2014)

Vishal Dadlani and Vishal Bhardwaj

Vishal Bhardwaj has written and composed a single, Mask Kho Gaya, which has been rendered by Vishal Dadlani. "Interesting times can spur interesting ideas as well as reflect current times," says the filmmaker-composer, who earlier teamed up with the singer on songs like Dhan Te Nan in Kaminey (2009) and Aao Na in Haider (2014).

 
 
 
Describing the video, Dadlani said: "I think it's incredibly powerful. I've watched it about fifteen times so far, and each time, I find something new. There's a lot to be said, and the video is very articulate, and at many levels. I'm deeply proud to be a part of something so relevant and necessary."

The animated music video by Susruta and Saswata Mukherjee features several leaders, including Donald Trump, Imran Khan and Narendra Modi. The song makes a statement about the pandemic and the issues related to it in a funny way.

First Published: 26 November, 2020 13:41 IST

Tags

vishal bhardwajvishal dadlanibollywood newsEntertainment News

