Vishal Bhardwaj: Directors have to learn conning when actors don't get along

bollywood

Vishal Bhardwaj latest directorial Pataakha features Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan and is about two sisters constantly fighting with each other

Vishal Bhardwaj

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj says there have been times when actors working in his films have not got along with each other and in a situation like this, all he had to do was "learn the art of conning."

His latest directorial Pataakha features Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan and is about two sisters constantly fighting with each other. When asked if it has ever happened that like his characters on screen, actors have been at loggerheads too, Vishal told reporters, "Even if that happened I will of course not tell you the truth. It has happened. And I had this fear with Sanya and Radhika also.

"That if jealousy creeps in between them then my life will become difficult here also. But their relationship was so beautiful and healthy. I was fortunate to have both of them. Both of them are beautiful human beings. I enjoyed a lot working with them."

On being asked if it was difficult to pull the project through when actors don't get along, the director said, "You have to learn the art of conning." The director was speaking at the song launch of "Pataakha" here. "Pataakha" is based on Charan Singh Pathik's short story "Do Behnein". Vishal said with this movie, "after a very long time" he has enjoyed filmmaking and felt truly liberated.

"I haven't worked with huge superstars. Not only me, if you ask any director he or she will tell you that the energy that newcomers come with, the amount of learning we get and the energy that gets transferred to us is unparalleled.

"Once I was talking to Mani Ratnam and he told me 'It will be the first time you will feel that you were earlier a slave and now you are free'," he added. Vishal said with "Pataakha" he had the good feeling about going on set every day something which does not happen "with some actors."

"This is the feeling that you will get when you work with newcomers. Seriously, I was reminded of my early days as a director. I used to look forward to going on the set. Otherwise, with some actors, you dread going to the set." "Pathaaka" is set to release on September 28.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever