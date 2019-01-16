Vishal Bhardwaj gets a glitch in national anthem rectified

bollywood

A glitch in Indian National Anthem was rectified by Films Division after Vishal Bhardwaj pointed it out

Vishal Bhardwaj

A technical glitch in the national anthem that played at movie theatres has been rectified after it was identified by Vishal Bhardwaj. He has appreciated the authorities for their quick and efficient work.

Heard our national anthem produced by @Films_Division and @MIB_India during @MumbaiFilmFest. There is a technical glitch at "Gahe Tav Jai Gaatha", seems to be a sound transfer issue. Goes off tune and hurts ear and soul. Can @MIB_India please get this rectified? — Vishal Bhardwaj (@VishalBhardwaj) October 29, 2018

In a tweet put out on October 29, 2018, Bhardwaj said he heard the national anthem produced by the Films Division and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting during the Mumbai Film Festival. "There is a technical glitch at 'Gahe Tav Jai Gaatha'.

Vishal Bharadwaj ji thanks for pointing out the audio glitch issue.We have worked on rectifying it.We took an authentic version of audio of national anthem from All India Radio which took a couple of days.The same is being shared with all cinema theatres soon. — Films Division (@Films_Division) November 12, 2018

It seems to be a sound transfer issue. Goes off tune and hurts ear and soul. Can Ministry of Information and Broadcasting please get this rectified?" The filmmaker shared: "The national anthem in the theatres has been rectified. Many thanks to Films Division."

