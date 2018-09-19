Vishal Bhardwaj supports the Tennis Premier League

bollywood

Bollywood director Vishal Bhardwaj will also be seen playing the Tennis Premier League

Vishal Bhardwaj

Kunal Thakkur and Mrunal Jain’s Tennis Premier League has only been surprising us, rather pleasantly, we must say! The founders of the tournament have announced that Tejaswini Prakash will be one of the new faces of the league.

What's more? Turns out that filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj is supporting the league wholeheartedly and will also be playing a match! That’s something you don’t want to miss, right?

Talking about the same, Kunal says,” Vishal Ji has always been supporting tennis and is also the guiding force behind the league.

After five long years, Vishal Ji and I are going to play an exhibition match against Leander (Paes).”



Tennis Premier League is co-powered by Yonex Sunrise, in association with MSLTA. The league is to kick off its first edition at The Celebration Sports Club, Lokhandwala in October. The 6 teams namely - Binnys Brigade, The Stallions, Black Panther, Sea Hawks, Leon Army, Timber Wolves will have players of all ages from across the country, battle it out at the tennis courts.

The league is going to be graced by Leander Paes and many other celebrities. On the work front, Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial venture Pataakha, starring Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover will release on September 21.

Also Read: Sanya Malhotra: I Am Happy To Go Slow And Steady