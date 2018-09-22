Vishal Bhardwaj to compose a song for Salman Ali of Indian Idol 10!

television

Vishal Bharadwaj and Salman Ali

Talented contestants from Indian Idol 10 are creating waves across the country with their power-packed performances. Salman Ali, the musical prodigy from Haryana has been impressing the judges and audiences along with the guests who make an appearance on India's biggest singing reality show. Guess who's the latest to join the young singer's fandom? It's none other than notable film-maker and music composer – Vishal Bhardwaj!

On the recent shaadi special episode of Indian Idol 10, Vishal Bhardwaj made a special appearance with wife Rekha Bharadwaj. Vishal was stunned with the level of talent on the show and couldn't stop praising the contestants. Salman Ali, in particular, impressed the veteran composer with his magnificent performance on 'Dulhe ka sehra suhana lagta hai' so much so that the ace composer and filmmaker expressed his wish to compose a song, especially for Salman Ali!

Vishal Bharadwaj on the sets of Indian Idol 10 said, "I am absolutely blown away listening to Salman Ali sing! He is a powerhouse of talent and I am tempted to compose a song especially for him! I remember the time when I had composed a qawwali and travelled all over the country to find a singer, even overseas but how did I know that there was a gem in our country itself.''

