Vishal Bhardwaj: Wanted to cast Uma Thurman, Scarlett Johansson in Pataakha

Pataakha is a comedy-drama film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj about two sisters (Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan) who share a difficult relationship with each other

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film "Pataakha", says he wanted to cast popular Hollywood actress Uma Thurman and Scarlett Johansson to play the role of two sisters in his film.

Bhardwaj was on Tuesday interacting with the media at the song launch of "Pataakha" along with actors Sunil Grover, Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra, and singers Rekha Bhardwaj and Sunidhi Chauhan in Mumbai.

Asked whether he always wanted to work with new actors for this film, Bhardwaj said: "I wanted to work with Uma Thurman and Scarlett Johansson as sisters in the film as it would have looked so amazing to see them speaking Rajasthani in the film, but sadly, they don't know how to speak Rajasthani.

"I wanted to cast new people in this film because the kind of commitment I was seeking in this film would have been given to me by new actors only."

Revealing that "Pataakha" is a based on real incidents, Bhardwaj said: "This film is a biopic as writer of 'Do Behnein' Charan Singh Pathik has two brothers who got married to two sisters who used to fight a lot with each other and they ended up marrying in the same home.

"As far as experience of working in this film is concerned, I really had fun making this film because the kind of energy was there on film's set was amazing. From many years, I have been working with stars, so I felt so liberated after making this film with comparatively new cast."

Based on Charan Singh Pathik's short story, the film features Sanya Malhotra, debutant Radhika Madan, Sunil Grover, Saanand Verma and Vijay Raaz in lead roles.

It is scheduled to release on September 28.

