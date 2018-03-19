Vishal Bhardwaj: Will start film when warrior Irrfan returns

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj talks about Irrfan Khan and also about his movie starring the actor and Deepika Padukone



Vishal Bhardwaj

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj it is only when "warrior" Irrfan Khan returns as "winner" after conquering his health condition, will he start his film with the actor. Bhardwaj was to make a movie featuring Irrfan and Deepika Padukone, but he decided to postponse it in view of Irrfan's health. "Irrfan is a warrior and we know he will conquer this battle. Therefore, Deepika Padukone, Prernaa Arora (co-producer) and I have decided to reschedule our film and start with renewed energy and celebration when our warrior returns as a winner," Bhardwaj tweeted on Monday.

Last week, Irrfan Khan revealed to his fans that he has been diagnosed with a rare disease called neuroendocrine tumour. He is being treated out of the country.

Also read: Irrfan Khan wants 'Blackmail' to release on time: Makers

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever