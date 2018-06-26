Pataakha stars Dangal (2016) girl Sanya Malhotra, telly actor Radhika Madan (Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi) and Sunil Grover

Vishal Bhardwaj's next Chhuriyaan has been retitled Pataakha. Yesterday, the makers released the comedy drama's poster with the new name. The film stars Dangal (2016) girl Sanya Malhotra, telly actor Radhika Madan (Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi) and Sunil Grover.



The comedy drama will release on September 28. Vijay Raaz also stars in the film. The film revolves around two sisters, Badki and Chhutki, who grow up in a small village in Rajasthan and are constantly at war. But when marriage separates them, they realise they can't seem to live with or without each other. "The first half is complete, we have just 12 days of shoot left and leave for Mount Abu on June 29 for the final schedule," Bhardwaj said in a statement.

The director, whose films Haider and Talvar released on October 2, said they decided on September 28 as the week has been lucky for him. The film is produced by Ajay Kapoor, who wanted to collaborate with Bhardwaj for a long time.

"He's a big brand and I love his cinema. And when I heard the script from him, I fell in love with it. This is different genre," Kapoor said.

Bhardwaj, who is known for his interpretation of Shakespeare's tragedies - Maqbool, Omkara and Haider and Ruskin Bond's stories for Blue Umbrella and 7 Khoon Maaf, has adapted renowned writer Charan Singh Pathik's short story for "Pataakha".

