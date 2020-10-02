Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, Himesh back on 'Indian Idol' as judges

Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya are back as judges of the popular reality singing show, Indian Idol. Vishal posted a video showing him walking on the stage of the show with Neha and Himesh, and wrote on Instagram: "#DreamTeamVibes with @nehakakkar & @realhimesh, Day 1 of #IndianIdol12. This one is a season of #hope, and defying all odds to keep the world turning with music! @sonytvofficial @thecontentteamofficial @fremantleindia."

Neha also posted the same video and wrote: "We're back."

Earlier on Thursday, Vishal shared his smiling photo and wrote: "#IndianIdol12 Day 1, here we go!!! Wish us luck!!" In August, Vishal Dadlani had shot for the promo of the show at home.

Speaking about Neha Kakkar, the singer has been on a roll ever since she began her career in Bollywood. Right from Cocktail that came out in 2012, people knew she had it in her to establish her foothold in the industry that's otherwise driven by unpredictability. Earlier this year, she has become the second-most viewed female artist on YouTube, leaving Selena Gomez and Becky G way behind.

One of the other strong reasons for her massive popularity is her stint as the Indian Idol judge, another very well-known and massively successful singing reality show. She also keeps her fans and followers entertained with her unique Instagram posts.

