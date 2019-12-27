Vishal Dadlani takes on Kangana Ranaut for her 'taxing' tweet

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Music composer Vishal Dadlani has taken on Kangana Ranaut for her ignorance. While slamming the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters, the actor reportedly said that they had no right to damage public property as only three to four per cent of the population pays taxes and the others are dependent on them.

Reacting to her comments, Dadlani tweeted, "How ignorant can one be? This is the voice of privilege, trying to show how much better than the common man she is. FYI, every Indian pays tax, either directly or indirectly. GST is levied on each transaction. The rich need to stop thinking they are special (sic)."

FYI, EVERY indian pays tax, either directly or indirectly. GST is levied on each transaction! The rich need to stop thinking they are special! https://t.co/5zkRvvi4Xa — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) December 24, 2019

It's over to Kangs now. Do you think the actress will respond?

