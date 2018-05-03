Vishal Dadlani's 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' rendition with specially-abled kids

Throwing a contemporary twist to term distastefully hurled at differently-abled, Vishal Dadlani collaborates with band to rehash Dil Toh Pagal Hai track



Dadlani with the band

After celebrated names like Sonu Nigam and Asha Bhosle lent their support to Y-Films and Karan Johar's band of young musicians last year, the group's second edition has found its first supporter in Vishal Dadlani. The recently-created band, 6 Pack Band 2.0, a music group comprising teens with special needs, has created a contemporary version of the celebrated title track from Dil Toh Pagal Hai (1997).



Still from Dil Toh Pagal Hai

The remixed version has been rendered by Dadlani. "It means the world to feature in a song with the band. These kids have taught me about life, courage and overcoming obstacles," Vishal Dadlani says of the children, including Ananya Halarnkar, Anjali Ramesh, Maitreya Matale, Paarth Padhye, Prerna Agarwal and Rishaan Patil. Ashish Patil, creative head, Y-Films, chronicles the reason behind choosing the two-decade-old track.



Karan Johar

"The ignorant refer to special needs as pagal. But with this band, we're driving on the fact that if listening to your heart is madness, then, we're mad. The lyrics have been rewritten. The chorus hopes to establish that the heart knows what head hasn't figured out yet. We've introduced a modern groove to make the song relevant." Patil adds that the track was shot at a special needs school, featuring 100 people comprising students, faculty and staff members.

"It's a dramatic song. We are eyeing a mid-May release." A teaser released yesterday sees the musician lead the pack of six in a thumping rock concert. A source says, "Vishal's heart beats for specially-abled children. He has gone the extra mile to support Y Films' initiative. He hasn't charged a penny for this venture. He saw some of the work of the members and was mesmerised by their talent."

