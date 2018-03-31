Vishal Gaikwad-trained Glyndebourne bags honours at Behram A Engineer Cup

The Vishal Gaikwad-trained Glyndebourne posted a wire-to-wire victory in the Behram A Engineer Cup, the feature event of Friday's six-race card at Mahalaxmi



Representation pic

The Vishal Gaikwad-trained Glyndebourne posted a wire-to-wire victory in the Behram A Engineer Cup, the feature event of Friday's six-race card at Mahalaxmi. Jockey Trevor Patel chose to hit the front from the word go, making every post of the seven-furlong trip a winning one. The Western Aristocrat - Portia four-year-old filly was well within herself when she passed the winning post, sparing two-and-three-quarters of a length to Invictus Maneo (Dashrath Singh up), clocking one minute 24.26 seconds. Trevor Patel was the sole professional to win more than once on the card.

He won the last race too, astride the Nazak Chenoy-trained Highland Woods, whom he cleverly maneuvered when faced with what looked like a very bad traffic issue. Completely blocked with horses on either side and in the front, Trevor extricated the public choice Highland Woods in the final furlong and drove for a well-deserved victory in a blanket finish, the first four runners separated by a neck, long neck and short-head.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go