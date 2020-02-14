Vishal Jain - Star influencer and multi-talented personality

A young entrepreneur & Instagram Influencer with millions of following said ''Get busy living or get busy dying''



Vishal Jain is a star influencer and multi-talented personality with some unbeatable marketing skills. Growing up, Vishal Jain was an extremely creative individual. The challenges I face on a daily basis primarily revolve around me learning not only "How to be an entrepreneur but to be a successful one''



From your experience, are there any negatives with using Instagram that people should be aware of?



Of course! Everyone has their own experiences that seem to be a dim-lit side of social media. People get very much fixated on things and other lives that may seem real but aren't; then somehow comparing and contrasting your life against someone else's. It is not a healthy way to go. I say have real experiences that aren't driven by the inspiration of an IG post. Get out and experience what you want chosen by you!



The influencer industry has become massive. Do you ever feel like you have to compete with any others?

Never. I never compete with anyone other than myself. Making me better and work harder than yesterday. If anything, I actually help other influencers. I have sat down with many of them and met a ton of people. They ask me questions on what to do and how to get started. I might have to do consulting! Ha-ha. I always help people and love to do so. I never want to compete with anyone. Never been envious. Everyone is their own individual. Collaborative over Competitive!



Tell us your top five main sources of where you find inspiration!



Pinterest scrolling sessions, hot showers with eucalyptus, a weekly nap, NYC, & Disney Films.



What is something people wouldn't know about you when looking at your Instagram profile?



Pretty much everything! IG isn't real life, if anything it's a person's highlight sequence! We love to express our wins. However, what goes on BTS, isn't for the world to see. I like to keep my relationship private, love in private, live in private. That way I take losses (if need be) in private and rebuild. What I have privately isn't for the world to see.



How has your life changed with becoming an influencer/blogger?



My personal life hasn't changed, but definitely my career has flourished. I am pursuing things currently that I wouldn't even think of. I'm attracting what I want to attract and so grateful for that. Good things take time.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates