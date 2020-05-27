Vishal Mishra opens his social media platforms for collaborating with upcoming talents

The singer composer who was practising law decided to give away the same and pursue his dreams of becoming singer. Having crooned to various hit songs , from kaisa hua , Aaj Bhi to the anthem of hope Muskurayenga India , he's now all geared to collaborate with artist online . The singer has thrown his social media platforms open to everyone chasing their dreams of being a singer , and would collaborate with the ones who makes the best cover of his hits.

On touching base with Vishal he stated, “I believe in the saying that luck is when opportunity meets talent , and I would be greatful to provide an opportunity to some whose talented . Vishal has already been flooded with covers from his last hit Aaj Bhi and soon shall announce his collaboration.”

