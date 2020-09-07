Vishnu Vishal gets engaged to Jwala Gutta, shares pictures with fans

Indian badminton player Jwala Gutta is celebrating her birthday today and what adds to her happiness and the special occasion is that she has got engaged to beau and actor Vishnu Vishal.

Taking to his Twitter account, the actor shared some pictures with her and wrote a heartfelt note, combining the announcement of their engagement and also wishing her a happy birthday. The actor shared three pictures and out of them, one of them had the birthday girl flaunting her engagement ring.

Have a look right here:

Vishnu Vishal had a career in cricket before he shifted to the world of cinema. He has been a part of the entertainment industry for the last 11 years and is best known for his thriller, Ratsasan. Another memorable film of his career is Neerparavai.

Coming to Jwala Gutta, she has been representing India in Badminton since the 90s and has over 316 wins to her credit, and is a 14-time National champion.

