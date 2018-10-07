Vishwakarma wins national tennis title

tennis

Representational Image

An energetic Siddharth Vishwakarma overwhelmed favourite and top seed Arjun Kadhe with his thunderous returns to emerge new national tennis champion, while Mahak Jain beat Natasha Palha to defend the women's singles crown at Fenesta Nationals here on Saturday.

Left-handed Vishwakarma beat Kadhe, ranked 1221, beat Kadhe, ranked 358, 6-2, 6-7 (2), 6-3. Mahak meanwhile, easily beat Palha 6-1, 6-2.

