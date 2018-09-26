Vishwanath victorious in Palghar District carrom
Among the girls, both the junior as well as sub-junior titles went to Shruti Sonawane, who beat Anjali Rodial 41-25, 34-33, and Simran Shinde 43-27, 42-26 respectively
Virar-based reigning Palghar District champion Vishwanath Deorukhkar overcame an unseeded Sharif Shaikh 41-26, 32-16 to win the men's singles title at the Samaj Unnati Mandal-organised inaugural Palghar District Morrac Championship held under the auspices of Palghar District Morrac Association at the Samaj Unnti Mandal Hall in Nallasopara recently.
In the youth boys singles final, an unseeded Vishal Sonwane beat Shashank Shirodkar 38-32, 34-32 for the title, while the junior boys singles title went to top seed Aviraj Akhade, who beat Chinmay Sonwane 34-20, 26-17. Among the girls, both the junior as well as sub-junior titles went to Shruti Sonawane, who beat Anjali Rodial 41-25, 34-33, and Simran Shinde 43-27, 42-26 respectively.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Serena Williams' journey from super champ to super mom