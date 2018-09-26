Vishwanath victorious in Palghar District carrom

other-sports

Carrom

Virar-based reigning Palghar District champion Vishwanath Deorukhkar overcame an unseeded Sharif Shaikh 41-26, 32-16 to win the men's singles title at the Samaj Unnati Mandal-organised inaugural Palghar District Morrac Championship held under the auspices of Palghar District Morrac Association at the Samaj Unnti Mandal Hall in Nallasopara recently.

In the youth boys singles final, an unseeded Vishal Sonwane beat Shashank Shirodkar 38-32, 34-32 for the title, while the junior boys singles title went to top seed Aviraj Akhade, who beat Chinmay Sonwane 34-20, 26-17. Among the girls, both the junior as well as sub-junior titles went to Shruti Sonawane, who beat Anjali Rodial 41-25, 34-33, and Simran Shinde 43-27, 42-26 respectively.

