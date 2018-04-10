Visit this new cafe for interesting tea blends
Grab a bite
UAE's FiLLi Cafe will open a new outlet in SoBo. On offer will be their signature tea blends such as zaffran tea. They will also launch a new menu which will include snacks, wholesome sandwiches, and juicy wraps.
On: April 14
At: Commerce House, Nagindas Master Road, Fort.
Call: 9930804859
Live to eat
If you love exploring new restaurants and menus, sign up for Restaurant Week that will take place over ten days across restaurants where you can savour an array of cuisines ranging from modern Indian, Thai, Italian, French, and Chinese, on a discount.
From: April 13 to 22
Log on to: insider.in
Go mad over mangoes
Head to The Ultimate Mango Festival to try beverages such as the mad mango freakshake (in pic), fresh mango milkshake, and baked waffles like fresh mango waffle or Nutella mango.
Till: May 31
At: All outlets of Coffee by Di Bella.
