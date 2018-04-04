Vistara adds the 20th aircraft to fleet; qualifies to fly overseas

The airline, with the addition of the 20th aircraft, has also completed its initial aircraft order as planned at the early stages of setting up Vistara





Vistara on Wednesday received its 20th aircraft, an Airbus A320neo, thus fulfilling a key criteria to fly international routes. The airline, with the addition of the 20th aircraft, has also completed its initial aircraft order as planned at the early stages of setting up Vistara.



"Vistara will use the new aircraft to increase frequencies on existing routes to scale up operations in the domestic market, while gearing up to start international operations soon", the airline said in a statement. The new aviation rules mandates airlines to maintain a fleet of 20 aircrafts to fly international routes.



It said that the airline has also placed an order of two more A320neo aircraft that are expected to be delivered by June 2018. This will enable the airline's international operations, the statement said. "This is not just another addition to our fleet, but a landmark one that signals Vistara's arrival on the global map and marks the beginning of our next phase of growth," Vistara CEO Leslie Thng said.



Vistara, promoted by the Tata Group and Singapore Airline, has flown over 8.5 million customers, and today serves 22 destinations with over 730 flights a week. The new aircraft, powered by CFM engines, comes with a cabin configuration of 158 seats (eight Business Class, 24 Premium Economy and 126 Economy Class) as well as other industry-first features that come in its A320 neo.

