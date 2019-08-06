Vitamin D: Don't allow the drop

health-fitness

In the customary yearly medical checks, Vitamin D has found a consequential place and hence the evaluation is almost always done.

There are some people we aren't allowed to forget about, who we take for granted, who are important for our existence, who we welcome with open arms and who's periodic absence, funnily enough, we accept as a norm. Vitamin D is one such 'people'! In the customary yearly medical checks, Vitamin D has found a consequential place and hence the evaluation is almost always done. Lower than the reference results are tolerated as if it were meant to be and the just sufficient 'marks' are met with a definite measure of victory!

Supplementation is mobilised for a short period and then it is supposed that the Vitamin D that is so susceptible to drop will consent to its presence in adequate amounts for the rest of the year or even until the next test reveals another story. The way Vitamin D and its supplementation is viewed in India needs to change. A few sachets in the year will do nothing to assist the critical role Vitamin D plays to maintain life processes and optimal health.

Why is Vitamin D deficiency susceptible to drop

Sunlight is the major source of Vitamin D. As a cult, especially in urban pockets, life is more exciting indoors. In fact, life happens indoors. But lets also not fool ourselves, even if we were to spend some time as a rule in the sun daily, I suspect no marked change in the levels. The pollution and smog cover is so high, it is reported that the UV index has dropped not allowing for enough infiltration of rays for our skin to produce adequate amounts of Vitamin D And thus Vitamin D deficiency has become a new age disease.

Why isn't Vitamin D deficiency just a nutritional deficiency?

It isn't. It's a malady, a syndrome by sheer recognition of its importance in the prevention of a host

of disease and body conditions. It is critical in more ways than we can think of - In the heath of bones and absorption of calcium.

For reduced risk of diabetes by better regulation of insulin.

In the health of infants, especially for the prevention of asthma and eczema.

For a healthy pregnancy – those with adequate amounts of Vitamin D have reduced risk to

preeclampsia, gestational diabetes and bacterial vaginosis. Maintaining the right levels of Vitamin D during pregnancy also has been associated with reduced the risk of food allergies in the child until age 2!

Immunity: Vitamin D plays a significant role in the body’s immunity levels. In the prevention of infection and as well as in autoimmune disorders.

Prevention of cancer: Vitamin D's role in prevention and slowing progression of cancer is being well researched. It's a role in preventing Alzheimer's, hypertension, cardiovascular disease and autism is being fervently researched but is yet to be proven. What information we have today definitely points to the possibility of a strong association

So what's the solution?

The right supplementation schedules. Sit with your medical practitioner/nutritionist and determine not just a periodic but a yearly supplementation program along with a timely method of validation. This may involve 2-3 months of high dose supplementation and a maintenance schedule for the rest of the year. The maintenance schedule is mostly ignored but is uber important for us to maintain sufficient Vitamin D levels always. Like we need air always, we need Vitamin D always!

Sufficient levels aren’t the criteria, optimal levels are. You probably need 50-60 per cent more than the adequate levels on the blood reference range.

But just supplementation through artificial methods isn’t enough. Expose yourself to the sun without sunscreen and minimum clothing for at least 20-30minutes in the day.

Making sure you are taking enough magnesium-rich foods like spinach, whole wheat grains, nuts, black beans, dark chocolate, yoghurt and edamame. Magnesium helps the utilisation of Vitamin D in the body.

Stay within your BMI, obesity exposes one to consistently poor Vitamin D levels.

Fish, liver, beef, egg yolks, fortified cereals and cheese can also though minimally contribute towards your Vitamin D reservoir!

Omega 3 (cod liver oil) supplementation is another strong source of Vitamin D, 1 tbsp providing 1360 IU

There's no problem without a solution and a problem that is everyone's doesn't cease to be a problem! It has to be combatted. Such is the story of Vitamin D. It’s deficiency is an epidemic and is treated almost as normal as everyone suffers from it. But that is not an excuse to not treat the condition actively. Step up to your health, step up to Vitamin D.

- By Anupama Menon, Nutritionist and Food Coach

