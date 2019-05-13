Viva Mexicano

food

Tuck into diverse fare from the Central American country, complete with heady cocktails for every mood

This weekend, give the regular Mexican fare a break and instead, indulge in a five-course dinner at The Five Amigos Sharing Table, which will treat your taste buds to flavours packed with goodness in the form of authentic fare like tamales, mole sauce, agave soaked treats, and of course, tequila.

The courses available include local produce as well as homemade sauces. With variants for vegetarians and non-vegetarians, this is a meal for everyone. Sip on a citrus and chilli infused palate cleanser between courses, which progress from the Albondigas soup to buckwheat and corn tamale, before the red mullet tacos are served.



Chirag Makwana

After choosing between chocolate braised lamb legs or ricotta stuffed enchiladas, treat yourself to coconut tres leches, a dessert with agave soaked coconuts and Alphonso mango gel. Each course will also be accompanied by a paired tequila cocktail inspired by various Mexican flavours. "Mexican can easily become everyone's favourite cuisine and so, I am delighted to offer this experiential menu inspired by a cuisine seeped in history and tradition," summarises Chirag Makwana, senior sous chef at Toast & Tonic.

At Toast & Tonic, Jet Airways-Godrej Building, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East.

On May 18, 7.30 onwards

Call 26534722

Log on to instamojo.com

Cost Rs 2,888

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates