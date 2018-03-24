Vivaan Kapoor wins bronze at ISSF Jr World Cup

Vivaan (113) combined with Lakshay (112) and Ali Aman Elahi (103) to win the team bronze with a total score of 328 behind Australia (331) and gold medallist China (335)



Vivaan Kapoor

Teenager Vivaan Kapoor bagged the trap bronze medal in the ISSF junior World Cup yesterday, continuing the Indian shooting team's impressive run in the tournament. The podium in the trap event was completed by India's Kapoor, who previously finished 18th at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Porpetto, Italy, his only other ISSF start. Vivaan, 16, secured bronze with 30 hits out of 40 clays, finishing ahead of Kun-Pi Yang of Chinese Taipei (26) in the final.

Vivaan (113) combined with Lakshay (112) and Ali Aman Elahi (103) to win the team bronze with a total score of 328 behind Australia (331) and gold medallist China (335). In the individual event, Vivaan shot 113 in qualification to qualify as the fifth finalist after coming second best to the silver winning Chinese 4-3 in a shoot-off to determine minor places. India so far have two gold and three bronze medals in the competition and are placed second behind China.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go