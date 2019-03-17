Vivaan Shah is back on the scene

bollywood

Vivaan Shah, son of veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, made his debut with Vishal Bhardwaj's '7 Khoon Maaf'. After that, he featured in Shah Rukh Khan starrer "Happy New Year" and was later seen in Anurag Kashyap's "Bombay Velvet"

Vivaan Shah was last seen in the damp squib Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana (2017). Naseeruddin Shah's son's mystery thriller, Living Hell, recently hit the stands. The actor-turned-author features in the upcoming film Coat, which has Sanjay Mishra as co-star.

Other than this, Akshay Singh's directorial venture will see Shah play an economically disadvantaged character whose ambition is to buy a designer coat someday. The desire motivates him to start a small-scale bamboo handicrafts venture.

Vivaan is the son of veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah. "I have made it on my own without using the name of my family. It would have been more difficult for me to get work if I was an outsider and the film industry would not even know anything about me," Vivaan had told in an interview with PTI, during his film Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana.

"I have to recognise the fact that I am privileged to be a part of the industry. There are so many people who want to work here but it's a bit difficult for them as they don't have any connections. I am born here so people know me, people know I exist," he says.

While Naseeruddin is known mostly for his work in art house cinema, Vivaan is treading on the commercial path.

