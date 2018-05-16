Vivaan Shah to make his small screen debut with Mariam Khan -- Reporting Live

Although Vivaan Khan's Bollywood career never took off, though he is active on the theatre scene



Vivaan Shah

Vivaan Shah makes his television debut in the upcoming show, Mariam Khan -- Reporting Live. We hear he gave his nod recently, and begins shooting this weekend. Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak's son was seen in films like 7 Khoon Maaf (2011), Happy New Year (2014) and Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana (2017). But his B-Town career never took off, though he is active on the theatre scene.

Vivaan, who recently features in the short film titled Maa, says he shares the most sacred relationship with his mother, veteran actress Ratna Pathak Shah who is not only his best friend, but also his teacher for life. "I share the most sacred relationship with my mother. She is my best friend and teacher at the same time. I can have a conversation on anything with Maa and I have learnt some of the important lessons of my life from her," Vivaan told an online news portal.

Talking about how excited he was to play a character that is far from his comfort zone, Vivaan Shah said: "The story is questioning on morality and it leaves the judgment on the audience. That is the beautiful part of the story. I think the beauty of a short story is its ambiguity.

"I play a guy named Rohan who is troubled and is a drug addict. I have never played any of such character even remotely, so it was emotionally very cathartic to play."

