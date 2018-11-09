Vivek Agnihotri to make trilogy on Hindu civilisation

bollywood

Vivek Agnihotri has put together a budget of Rs 250 crore for a trilogy on the history of Hindu civilisation. The ambitious project will be rolled out over the next five years

Filmmaker and "Urban Naxals" author Vivek Agnihotri has put together a budget of Rs 250 crore for a trilogy on the history of Hindu civilisation. The ambitious project will be rolled out over the next five years.

The project has begun with extensive research. A 10-member research panel, led by Agnihotri, has been formed with eminent and award-winning scholars, historians, archaeologists, astrologists and anthropologists. Casting for the project will begin after the release of Agnihotri's next The Tashkent Files, read a statement issued on behalf of the filmmaker.

Agnihotri said in the statement: "The Tashkent Files in itself was a humongous project to pull through. After 3 years of intensive research, finally we are in post-production and looking at an early 2019 release. As for my trilogy, I would say we have just laid the foundation.

"The project is gigantic in terms of scale and we will cover the Vedas, Mahabharata, Indus Valley and the various forces of nature that have been central to the Hindu civilisation's existence.

He said the project was conceived and the funding came to fruition while he was on the US-UK leg of his book launch tour for Urban Naxals. "I was conducting sessions at Purdue and Oxford University and more recently was called for speaking at the World Hindu Congress at Chicago where 125 years ago Swami Vivekananda made his historical speech. Enthusiasts and academicians took note of my work and came forward to fund the project," he added.

The trilogy, he said, will be funded by a newly formed consortium of donors, Karmandya Studios based in Houston, Texas and will closely monitor the production also, especially the research.

"This is a very ambitious projects and needed deep pockets. Most importantly I wanted a larger body to associate because it gives you confidence that people believe in your concept," said Agnihotri, who has earlier helmed Buddha in a Traffic Jam.

The trilogy will trace the start of Hindu civilisation, with the first installment spanning from Brahma to Buddha.

