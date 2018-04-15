Vivek Agnihotri's Mohammad and Urvashi to release on April 24

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has also penned the project which features actors Mayukh Ray, Manoj Raghubir Sharma and Khushboo Upadhyay



Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's first short film "Mohammad and Urvashi" which bagged the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award last year, is now ready to release on April 24.

Agnihotri tweeted on Saturday: " After winning several awards and critical acclaim, my first short film 'Mohammad and Urvashi' is coming to you on April 24. Please support this very important film on religion, greed, lust, sin, spirituality and time."

The filmmaker has also penned the project which features actors Mayukh Ray, Manoj Raghubir Sharma and Khushboo Upadhyay.

