Vivek Dahiya becomes Madhubala's hero in this iconic scene recreation

In a must watch funny and hilarious video, State of Siege actor Vivek Dahiya recreates a legendary 'Madhubala' scene, calling it one of his 'dreams that will never come true'! Vivek who has always been a huge fan of the iconic actress from her times, gives in his best shot in this cute scene, whilst trying to pull off his own version of being 'Madhubala's' hero!

A fan of black and white cinema and the legendary queen Madhubala, Vivek in his social media post quoted her to be one of the few legacies who has lived through her work beyond her times!

Sharing the video, Vivek wrote, "Very few leave legacies behind and live through their work beyond their times. One of my dreams that can ‘never’ come true -Working with #Madhubala ji, be her hero! #BollywoodClassic #TheCharming #BlackAndWhiteEra."

Though the black and white feel really seems to be suiting Vivek in this funny pulloff, and he definitely does look like a charming fit of a hero from the golden times of iconic cinema!

