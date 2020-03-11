Vivek Dahiya on State of Siege: 26/11: Playing a real-life character was always on the top of my list

Actor Vivek Dahiya, who will be seen essaying the role of Captain Rohit Bagga in ZEE5's upcoming Series State of Siege: 26/11, says that playing a real-life character was always on the top of his list.

The web series is based on Sandeep Unnithan's bestseller Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11, which is an account of the 26/11 terror attacks of 2008 in Mumbai.

Vivek's character captain Rohit Bagga was away on leave when the terror siege in Mumbai took place and the NSG Commandos were called upon. As soon as he learned of the development, the brave commando immediately called his senior and reported on duty. His senior tried to reason, telling him he was on personal leave and could avoid reporting to work, Captain Rohit Bagga insisted that wanted to be part of the operation.

When asked about wife Divyanka's take on the role and show, Vivek said, "Playing a real-life hero was always on the top of my list. When I got this opportunity to be a part of this magnificent project, Divyanka was the first person to know about this. She has always been supportive and I can't wait for her to watch the series."

This edge of the seat thriller and fiction based on true events also features an impressive cast comprising Arjan Bajwa, Arjun Bijlani, Sid Makkar, Tara Alisha Berry, Khalida Jaan, Jyoti Gauba, Roshni Sahota, Suzanne Bernert, Naren Kumar and Jason Shah.

State of Siege: 26/11 is all set to stream from 20th March 2020 only on ZEE5.

