Vivek Doval: Magazine, Ramesh ran malicious campaign to target my father

Vivek Doval made the allegation in his statement recorded before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal in the criminal defamation complaint filed by him against the magazine and Ramesh

Vivek Doval arrives at Patiala House Court, in New Delhi, on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: Vivek Doval alleged before a Delhi court that 'The Caravan' magazine and senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh ran a "malicious campaign" to target his father and NSA Ajit Doval by branding his family as "anti-national". Vivek made the allegation in his statement recorded before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal in the criminal defamation complaint filed by him against the magazine and Ramesh.

"My family was referred as D-companies whereas we all know that in our country, the D-company refers to Dawood Ibrahim. Question was thus raised on me and my family, specially on my father, who has dedicated his life for the service of this country. The article branded me and my family as anti-nationals...

"I was a soft target but in fact it was my family, specially my father, who was the target of the malicious campaign," Vivek told the court. "The comparison of the Doval family with D-companies created an impression that we were doing anti-national and illegal activities, which is the most preposterous charge," he said.

