Vivek Garg bags a role in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chadda

Vivek Garg has earlier worked with Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy and Varun Dhawan in ABCD 2

Vivek Garg

For Vivek Garg, it was a dream come true when he was roped-in for Aamir Khan's next film Laal Singh Chadda. Vivek Garg is a young chap who hails from a small place in Haryana. Ever since the 19-year-old actor has landed in Mumbai he always wanted to work with bigwigs and Aamir Khan has remained his first choice. Aamir Khan who has been on a break after his last film Thugs of Hindostan finally announced his next venture during his 54th Birthday eve. The actor announced his next film as Lal Singh Chaddha, which will be produced under his banner Aamir Khan Productions in association with Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

While hunting for some bright actors, the casting director found Vivek Garg promising for one of the roles in the said film. This eventually helped the actor to bag the role in the film. After all, Vivek is young, energetic and talented that has impressed the makers of the Aamir Khan Productions' film Lal Singh Chadha. All thanks to the previous roles he has done in a few Bollywood working with top stars like Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy and Varun Dhawan in ABCD 2. Besides, he has also worked with small screen doing a couple of TV shows including Fun Se Fantasy and MTV Love School Season 4.

Besides being the part of a few TV shows and reality programs on the small screen, Vivek Garg is also a digital marketer who has worked with many brands and companies of entertainment and other domains. He has promoted many Bollywood movies and songs on the World Wide Web and social media. But he is an actor by heart and wants to tread this path for long till he accomplishes big in the field of acting. Now, with being the part of Lal Singh Chaddha, he has managed to get another key feather in his cap. The film is expected to hit the screens next year in 2020, and it will be directed by Advait Chandan the Secret Superstar fame filmmaker. The film happens to be a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump. For him, this is just the start of his glorious beginning in B Town, he has to go a long way.

