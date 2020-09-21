Vivek Oberoi called out for nepotism as he joins Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak's debut film Rosie

On Sunday, Vivek Oberoi faced the ire of netizens when he announced that he will also star in his production, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. The horror thriller, helmed by Vishal Mishra, marks the Bollywood debut of Palak Tiwari, daughter of television star Shweta Tiwari.

As soon as VO unveiled the motion poster, netizens called out the actor-producer for promoting nepotism. Earlier, he had reportedly said that he was keen to introduce new talent in his projects. But by casting himself as well as Palak, he seems to have gone back on his word.

A section of netizens reminded him that, being the son of actor Suresh Oberoi, he was a nepo product too. He was introducing Palak, another star-kid. One social media user wrote, "You guys are nothing, but just hypocrites."

Another user reminded him, "Oh wait... daughter of Shweta Tiwari, I thought we were done with nepotism. Isn't Vivek Oberoi from that team who was working to kick out all the star kids? So, what happened to him now?" The film is slated to go on the floors in December and will be shot in Gurugram.

