Vivek Oberoi starrer PM Narendra Modi film gets a new release date

Directed by Omung Kumar, 'PM Narendra Modi' the film will traverse the journey of Narendra Modi from his humble beginnings to becoming the Prime Minister of India.

Film PM Narendra Modi has been one of the most talked about films of the year. The anticipation for the film has gone higher after the makers revealed the 9 looks of actor Vivek Anand Oberoi in the film. We will not have to wait for a long time to watch the film as the makers have now decided to come a week early i.e April 5, 2019. The film will also release in Tamil and Telugu.

Producer Sandip Ssingh said, "We are bringing this film a week early on public demand. There is a lot of love and anticipation among the people and we don't want them to wait longer. This is a story of 1.3 billion people and I can't wait to show it to them."

Directed by Omung Kumar, 'PM Narendra Modi' the film will traverse the journey of Narendra Modi from his humble beginnings to becoming the Prime Minister of India. The makers unveiled the first look and poster of the film in January in 23 languages made a splash on the internet.

The film has versatile actor Vivek Anand Oberoi in and as 'PM Narendra Modi', actors Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Zarina Wahab, Barkha Sengupta, Anjan Shrivastav, Yatin Karyekar, Ramakant Dayma, Akshat R Saluja,Jimesh Patel and Darshan Kumaar in important roles.

