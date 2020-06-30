Vivek Oberoi turns producer with Iti - Can You Solve Your Own Murder? a whodunit thriller

Here's presenting the teaser poster of Iti – Can You Solve Your Own Murder? The sleek whodunit thriller is written and directed by Vishal Mishra. The film will be presented by Mandiraa Entertainment and Vivek Oberoi's Oberoi Mega Entertainment who're collaborating for the first time. Iti – Can You Solve Your Own Murder? is creatively backed by Prerna V Arora, a name synonymous with successful and path-breaking films.

The story revolves around a woman who is racing against time to solve her own murder. Intricately woven, it is full of ensemble of characters intertwined in their own struggles. The film, that marks the debut of Rajeev Sen, is expected to go on floors by September-October 2020 and will be released shortly thereafter.

All set to don the hat of a producer, Vivek Oberoi says, "I instantly liked the high-concept idea that Vishal presented and I decided to back the project immediately. I'm sure it's going to be an exciting journey with Prernaa, team Mandiraa and Girish (Johar) and we hope to present an engaging piece of cinema to the audiences."

Iti will be the first film to be produced by Kussum Arora of Mandiraa Entertainment. Sharing her excitement, she says, "Prerna has always inspired us to fearlessly go ahead and dream big. Iti is going to be a fantastic start for us to deliver to our audience the best content. Mandiraa is a new venture that is set to push the boundaries of storytelling. The audiences need to buckle up and await the thrilling experience that's coming their way."

Writer-director Vishal Mishra says, "I always believe in exploring new concepts. With this film, I hope to bring something new in my favourite genre, whodunit thriller. Prerna V Arora is a passionate producer and has a glorious box office record. And I share a very special bond with Vivek. It feels great to collaborate with both of them."

Producer Girish Johar, who will also be backing the project, says, "Along with producers Kussum, Reshabh D. Saraf and Keyur Pandya (of Mandiraa Entertainemnt), I'm super excited and keen to share this story with our audiences. Vishal is a very gifted talent and with this film, we've a winner on our hands."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news