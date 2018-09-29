Vivek Oberoi: We are on par with global shows

bollywood

Vivek Oberoi on Inside Edge bagging a nomination at the Emmys

Vivek Oberoi

India had a pleasant surprise in store as the nominations for the 46th International Emmy Awards were announced on Thursday night - Amazon's first Indian series, Inside Edge, is one of the nominees in the Drama category.

Speaking to mid-day from Georgia, Vivek Oberoi, who plays one of the protagonists in the cricket drama, exclaims, "What an incredible timing - as we are all here shooting in Tbilisi for season 2, we get this awesome news!" With India taking baby steps in the digital space, it was often argued that it will be a while before local content can be on par with international series. Oberoi, on his part, says, "I think we are on par with global shows. For all those who thought India can't create content of an international standard, this nomination is the answer."

On the work front, Vivek Anand Oberoi, who was last seen in Bank Chor is all set for his Kannada debut. It seems like the actor is obsessed with playing a cop in his films. After giving us numerous cop characters, the Saathiya actor again turns cop for his Kannada debut, Rustum. Apart from Vivek Oberoi, the film also feature Shraddha Srinath as the lead.

Also Read: Vivek Oberoi Was 'Destined' To Do Film With Shiva Rajkumar

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates