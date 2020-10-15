Vivek Oberoi's Mumbai house searched as police looks for relative in Sandalwood drugs case

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi’s house in Mumbai was searched by Bengaluru police's Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Thursday in connection with a drugs case allegedly involving his brother-in-law Aditya Alva.

The CCB, about a fortnight ago, searched a resort owned by Alva at Bengaluru's Hebbal where high-end parties, in which drugs were allegedly supplied, were held.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner, Bengaluru police said Aditya Alva is absconding. “Vivek Oberoi is Aditya’s relative and we got some information that Aditya is there. So we wanted to check. A court warrant was obtained and Crime Branch team has gone to his house in Mumbai,” Patil was quoted as saying.

CCB sources told reporters that it was learnt that Alva was given shelter by Oberoi ever since he fled from Bengaluru.

Alva comes from an influential family in Karnataka. He is a son of late minister, Jeevraj Alva and his mother, Nandini Alva is a famous dancer who is also one of the architects of Bengaluru Habba, a cultural fest that was launched in 2000 to highlight Bengaluru as a cultural hub.

Alva is accused in Sandalwood drugs case and has been missing since the police action has been launched. The CCB had also issued a lookout notice against Alva almost three weeks ago.

The case pertains to alleged drug abuse among high-profile personalities such as Kannada film actresses Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani, party organiser Viren Khanna, realtor Rahul Tonse, among others.

The drug racket is suspected to supply recreational and party drugs to Sandalwood actors, children of VIPs, students and others.

Over 20 drug peddlers, party organisers and others have been arrested in the investigation so far.

The CCB is investigating the drug abuse case after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested three people hailing from Kerala in Bengaluru, who were allegedly supplying drugs to Kannada film actors and singers last month.

(With inputs from agency)

