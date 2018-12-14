Vivian Dsena bags title of Asia's second-most sexy man; thanks his fans

television

Vivian Dsena

Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor Vivian Dsena finds himself in the second spot in the Asian Top 50 Sexiest List in an online poll conducted by a UK-based publication.

Topping the list was the band from Korea, BTS, also known as Bangtan Boys. Shahid Kapoor, Zayn Malik, Hrithik Roshan, Mohsin Khan, Gurmeet Choudhary and Ali Zafar feature among the top 10 in the list, which released on Thursday.

Coming back to Vivian Dsena, he says that he owes everything to his fans. He has nothing but gratitude for his fans. "My fans are a blessing for me. I owe it all to them without them Forget sexy,Vivian Dsena was not possible without them. I just love them all. God bless them always," he says.

The actor also had an injury on sets of Shakti - Astitva Ka Ehsaas in August this year but it never stopped him.

"Post injury I have had lot of setbacks, and I don't want my injury as an excuse for me not focusing on fitness. I am still in healing stage but I have started playing football and focusing on my fitness," says the actor.

Talking about what makes him the sexiest man, Vivian says, " Sexy doesn't mean six pack abs or ripped body. I am footballer since childhood so I keep myself fit by playing football, but if I have to replace gym I will any day replace it with a sport and it is football for me. Only a good body will never make you sexy there has to be a balance of everything. I'd rather focus on performance which is much more important than having six packs."

