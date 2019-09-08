Vivian Dsena opens up on working in Madhubala 2

Vivian Dsena agrees that Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, which ran from 2012 to 2014, contributed to his success as an actor but if the show's makers offer him to return in its second part then he would like to listen to the story first.

"I haven't heard from the makers. If the offer comes, I will hear the story and then take a call. 'Madhubala' contributed to my success as an actor. I am open to good work. I live life one day at a time. It's time to explore life and career both," said Vivian about Madhubala 2.

The actor was last seen in the show Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Does he feel insecure after a project ends?

"Not at all. I am a very content human being. I expect least out of myself yet when given a chance, I try and give my best because work is worship and it is the topmost priority of life. That's the reason why I survive. My work gives me a kick. I am a focused individual. I don't think about what others are thinking about me. I mind my own business," he said.

Currently, he is hearing new concepts and meeting people before he decides to sign a new project.

Also read: Vivian Dsena says talent, not looks matter; finds Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor hot

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates