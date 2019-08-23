Vizzy Trophy: Mumbai beat HPCA by 7 wickets

cricket

Ashay Sardesai

Riding on Ashay Sardesai's unbeaten 55 (4x4, 1x6) and skipper Hardik Tamore's 43 (3x4, 2x6) Mumbai beat Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) by seven wickets in their opening encounter of the Vizzy Trophy Invitation Tournament at Visakhapatnam yesterday.

Put into bat, HPCA were 200 all out in 43.3 overs with No. 8 batsman Nitin Sharma top-scoring with 36. For Mumbai, left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar, medium pacer Sairaj Patil, leg-spinner Prashant Solanki and left-arm spinner Vighnesh Solanki all claimed two wickets each.

In reply, openers Rudra Dhanday (37) and Tamore gave Mumbai a decent start scoring 70 in 13.1 overs. Later, one-drop Sardesai and No. 4 Patil (38, 3x4, 3x6) stitched a 54-run stand to complete the formalities in 36.4 overs.

